Tuesday AM Forecast: A 'cool' front brings brief relief but the 90s are here to stay

The streak of 90 degree days continues despite a mid-week "cool" front. The front will bring temporary relief from humidity and a few cooler morning lows.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday's weather will be much like the past few days; warm and cloudy to start followed by a dry, sunny, hot & humid afternoon. Look for afternoon highs in the low-90s. Winds will become breezy today, out of the south between 1-20 mph, as a front approached from the northwest.

The "cool" front will arrive overnight, bringing a few spotty to isolated showers to the Capital Region as most are sleeping. Clouds will be present as the front moves through, again limiting morning lows to the 70s.

Up Next: Behind the front, drier air will filter in and skies will clear. Afternoon highs will remain in the 90s through the end of the week but lower humidity Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will lower heat-index or "feels-like" temperatures to more bearable levels. Overnight lows will also fall closer to average, into the mid to upper-60s, to end the workweek thanks to the drier air and less cloud cover each night.

Memorial Day Weekend: Gulf moisture is expected to return to the area on Saturday, bringing higher humidity just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. As the moisture increases, we could see the return of typical summer-like pop-up showers and storms. Temperatures will stay in the 90s as we head into the unofficial start of summer. Check back during the week for the latest updates on the weekend forecast!

