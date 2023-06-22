Latest Weather Blog
Trump signs law weakening shield for online services
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex trafficking.
During a White House signing ceremony Wednesday, the president said the survivors "are very brave." Among those at the ceremony were Trump's daughter, Ivanka, several members of Congress and families of victims.
The law passed Congress overwhelmingly.
It weakens a legal shield for online services that host abusive content, including sex trafficking. The protections made users of such sites as Facebook liable for the content.
Trending News
The legislation grew out of frustration that classified-ad sites can claim they aren't the publisher of questionable content but are merely transmitting posts by others. Trump called the issue "a tough one," and handed one signing pen to the mother of a victim of the sex trade.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
-
Community coalitions joining the fight against crime in Baton Rouge
-
Civil Rights groups hoping to advance lawsuit, hopes for second Black congressional...
-
Police: Sam's Club employee shot co-worker Tuesday night, went back to work...
-
Roofers flock to neighborhoods hit by unprecedented hail storm
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023