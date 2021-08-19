Trump's rants risk annoying those who may decide nomination

DES MOINES - Donald Trump is relentlessly attacking the rules that govern how Republicans choose their nominee come.



But it's coming far too late to change what even defenders acknowledge is a complicated selection system - and Trump seems to know that, too.



Instead, his criticism of what he says is a "rigged" process appears aimed at amplifying his central message to an angry electorate: America is a mess, and only he can clean it up.



It's a tactic that loyal Republicans say carries big risks for the billionaire businessman.



They believe that if Trump falls short of winning the nomination outright before the GOP convention, then his rantings against the party are likely to annoy the delegates who will end up deciding the Republicans' White House candidate this summer.