Trump rule to change enforcement of Endangered Species Act

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is releasing a final rule Monday that's expected to make major changes in the way it enforces the Endangered Species Act.

The Endangered Species Act is credited with helping save the bald eagle, California condor and scores of other animals and plants from extinction since President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1973. The Trump administration says the changes will reduce regulatory burdens while preserving protections for wildlife.

At least 10 attorneys generals have joined conservation groups in protesting an early draft of the changes, saying they put more wildlife at greater risk of extinction.