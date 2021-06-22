Trump organization files lawsuit against New York City

The Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against the city of New York on Monday, according to CNN.

The company accused the city of 'wrongful termination of contract' after it ended its contract for a golf course at Ferry Point Park following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

The Trump organization claims New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio "denounced President (Donald) Trump in the most inflammatory terms" and "incited others to terminate business with Trump-related entities" the day after the riot.

The lawsuit also highlights comments de Blasio made earlier in his term in when he allegedly threated to end the city's Trump-related contracts. IT states that, "Mayor de Blasio had a pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the City used the events of January 6, 2021 as a pretext to do so."

The Trump Organization had operated the Bronx golf course since 2015.

CNN reports that a spokesman for the city law department said Monday that "the actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6th caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract by eliminating options for hosting championship events and we will vigorously defend the City's decision to terminate the contract."

"The City properly followed the termination process detailed in the contract and we look forward to selecting a new vendor for Ferry Point that will further the best interests of New Yorkers," the spokesman continued.

However, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization issued a statement Monday evening, saying, "The City has no right to terminate our contract. Mayor de Blasio's actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor's efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise."

The lawsuit was filed in state court in Manhattan.