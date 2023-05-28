67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump, once a data skeptic, spending millions on data

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, October 06 2016 Oct 6, 2016 October 06, 2016 3:06 AM October 06, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: JULIE BYKOWICZ

Trending News

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump once called data "overrated" in politics. But with Election Day approaching, the Republican presidential nominee is spending millions of dollars on data and digital services in an effort to land donations and win over voters.

Trump was convinced by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his digital director, Brad Parscale, that an ambitious data effort is worth the money.

Modern political campaigns gather up as much data as possible to raise money and identify and turn out voters. They use voter registration files, information about consumer habits and beliefs, and much more.

In August, Trump spent $11 million on Parscale's digital firm. That was a 60 percent leap from July. Records show Trump also has spent $350,000 in two months on a data vendor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days