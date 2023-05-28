Trump, once a data skeptic, spending millions on data

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump once called data "overrated" in politics. But with Election Day approaching, the Republican presidential nominee is spending millions of dollars on data and digital services in an effort to land donations and win over voters.



Trump was convinced by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his digital director, Brad Parscale, that an ambitious data effort is worth the money.



Modern political campaigns gather up as much data as possible to raise money and identify and turn out voters. They use voter registration files, information about consumer habits and beliefs, and much more.



In August, Trump spent $11 million on Parscale's digital firm. That was a 60 percent leap from July. Records show Trump also has spent $350,000 in two months on a data vendor.