Trump lawyers seek to toss Stormy Daniels' lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for President Trump are urging a judge to toss porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawsuit over a hush-money deal after their alleged affair.
Trump's lawyers are expected to argue in a Los Angeles federal court Monday that the agreement and $130,000 payout was not valid and they won't punish her for breaking it. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has sued to escape the agreement so she can speak publicly without fear of reprisal. Daniels' lawyer wants to keep the litigation going to take testimony from Trump about whether the deal was inked to silence Daniels while he was running for president.
Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for arranging payments to both Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.
