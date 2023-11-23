48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline

6 years 8 months 5 hours ago Friday, March 24 2017 Mar 24, 2017 March 24, 2017 4:49 AM March 24, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated press

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump says "it's a great day for American jobs" after his administration issued a permit to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline.

The decision marks a reversal from the Obama administration and clears the way for the $8 billion project to be completed.

The president says the decision ushers in a "new era" of American energy policy and will reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil.

The decision caps a years-long fight between environmental groups and energy industry advocates over the pipeline's fate.

It's one of several steps the administration is expected to take in the coming weeks to prioritize economic development over environmental concerns.

