85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump accuses journalists of covering 'nonsense'

3 hours 29 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 4:22 PM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the diplomacy he conducted this week is being overshadowed by a conversation in which he urged Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
  
Trump is telling reporters at a news conference that he met with nearly 20 different world leaders during three days in New York, and signed a partial trade agreement with Japan.
  
But he says that, instead of covering those topics, journalists choose to waste their time covering "nonsense."
  
Trump is referring to reports that he pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate Biden.
  
The White House has released a rough transcript of the July conversation in which Trump repeatedly asked Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation.
  
Zelinskiy says no one "pushed" him.
  
Trump says there was "no push, no pressure, no nothing."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days