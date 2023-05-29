72°
Truck strikes home on Thomas H Delpit Drive
BATON ROUGE - A truck ran into the front of a house on Thomas H Delpit Drive Monday night.
The crash took place just before 9:00 p.m. on Thomas H Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue.
According to authorities, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the crash. At this time, it is unclear if the driver will face charges related to the crash.
