Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Truck snags power lines on Siegen Lane, knocks out power homes & businesses Monday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Parts of Siegen Lane went dark for hours Monday after a truck pulled down power lines at a busy intersection.

Witnesses said a truck towing a trailer clipped the lines on Siegen just north of I-10 and pulled them down, shutting down nearby traffic lights and cutting power to several businesses along the Siegen corridor.

Video appeared to show smoke coming from a traffic light control box at the intersection of Siegen and S Reitz Avenue. 

According to Entergy's outage map, more than 200 homes and businesses in the busy area lost electricity. As of around 5 p.m., power had been restored to those who were affected. 

