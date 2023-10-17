58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Truck on fire at I-10 and I-12 split

Tuesday, October 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A truck is on fire in the median of the I-10 and I-12 split. 

The fire was first reported around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. 

It is unclear what started the fire and if anyone is injured. 

