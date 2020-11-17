68°
Troopers identify vehicles in crash that claimed the life of good Samaritan

2 hours 36 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, November 17 2020 Nov 17, 2020 November 17, 2020 3:21 PM November 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

PORT ALLEN - Troopers have identified two vehicles involved in a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of a 57-year-old woman in October.

A good Samaritan, Theresa Matherne of Baton Rouge, was struck and killed after she pulled over to help another person involved in an overnight crash.

After investigating video surveillance footage and physical evidence from the scene, authorities concluded two of the vehicles involved include a Chevrolet Malibu and a Honda Accord. 

Troopers say both vehicles are suspected to have damage on the front passenger side.

Those with information regarding this crash are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

