Tributes to slain State Police veteran show his commitment to serving the community

BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning brought a thread of tributes, honor and memories of a State Police trooper killed in the line of duty the day before.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was slain in what State Police called a senseless act of violence, ambushed as he sat in his patrol unit in Ascension Parish Saturday morning. The suspect who killed him was taken into custody after a day-long manhunt and is tied to another killing and multiple shootings in Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston. Scroll to the bottom of this story for links to WBRZ coverage.

Gaubert exemplified the agency’s highest priorities of “honor, duty, selfless service and courage,” State Police Col. Lamar Davis said.



Gaubert is one of just more than two dozen State Police agents to have been killed in the line of duty in 100 years. Visit the memorial web page here.

Colleagues and others posted about Gaubert's service, too, on social media. They echoed the statements from top agency brass and added more emotional thoughts about the trooper's life, his devotion to his career and helping others.

The entire State Police agency was hurting this weekend, the colonel said late Saturday.

“It’s a tough night, one of the toughest nights of my entire career. It hurts. But, we will get through it,” Davis said Saturday just before midnight.

