Trial set for former priest charged with possession of child porn

ST. MARTINVILLE- A former Catholic priest facing 500 counts of possession of child pornography goes to trial February 5.

Rev. F. David Broussard was relieved of his duties after his arrest. He was the chancellor of St. Bernard Elementary School and a priest at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge.

Broussard was arrested in 2016 after a computer repairman found over 500 images of child sex abuse on his computer and reported it to state police.

Authorities say Broussard is out of jail on a $25,000 bond and is contesting the charges.

