88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trending highlights; See the best moments from this week

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 February 08, 2019 5:47 PM February 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIS WEEK IN TRENDING: A selfie gone wrong, the right way to crack a back, and we threw a donut party that went a little off the rails.

Trending News

For more #Trending segments watch WBRZ+ (or on Facebook Live) weeknights at 10:35 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days