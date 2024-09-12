Latest Weather Blog
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes
LIVINGSTON — Trees fell across Livingston Parish roads — and even homes — as Francine swept through southeast Louisiana.
Around 4 a.m., officials asked residents to use caution when driving during the morning. They said that crews have been out most of the night clearing trees.
"In some cases, there will only be a lane cleared, not the entire road. Some of that due to the size of the trees. Others are because of power lines tangled in the trees. There are a few low hanging lines over roadways in the area. We have marked the ones we could see. The appropriate utility companies have been notified," Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 2 said.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard gave an update around 1 a.m. as he was cleaning up roads.
"DPW, Parish OEP, firefighters — everybody's out trying to do their part. We greatly appreciate all the help," Sheriff Ard said. "If you're around and you're bored and you have nothing to do, come out here and help me pick up trees."
Around 7:30 p.m., a large tree snapped near its base and crashed on top of a Denham Springs home. No injuries were reported
