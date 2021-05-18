72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tree in roadway on Highland Road, near Staring Lane

59 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, May 18 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 9:22 AM May 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A fallen tree is blocking a major road on Tuesday morning. 

Amid severe weather conditions that led to numerous evacuations and road closures overnight Monday, a tree fell along Highland Road, near Staring Lane and is blocking the roadway.

Authorities are in the midst of responding to the incident and at this time additional details are scant. 

Trending News

For traffic advisories throughout the day, follow WBRZ's Traffic Reporters on Twitter at @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days