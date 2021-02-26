70°
Latest Weather Blog
Train derailed on LA 1 in Port Allen; no injuries
PORT ALLEN – Crews are responding to a derailed train on LA 1 at Avenue G in Port Allen.
According to the Port Allen Police Department the train was not carrying anything hazardous. The train was carrying wood pellets.
The Port Allen Fire Department says there are no reports of injuries.
It appears that two of the train's cars tilted off of the tracks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flu numbers down due to coronavirus
-
Plants may have a chance to recover after ice storm
-
Insurance companies dropping clients after 2020 hurricane season
-
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills
-
OLOL partners with minority churches in North Baton Rouge to vaccinate those...