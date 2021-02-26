70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train derailed on LA 1 in Port Allen; no injuries

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 07 2017 Jun 7, 2017 June 07, 2017 10:50 AM June 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

PORT ALLEN – Crews are responding to a derailed train on LA 1 at Avenue G in Port Allen.

According to the Port Allen Police Department the train was not carrying anything hazardous. The train was carrying wood pellets. 

The Port Allen Fire Department says there are no reports of injuries. 

It appears that two of the train's cars tilted off of the tracks. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days