Train collides with dump truck near Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - A train crashed into a dump truck near Scenic Highway and Thomas Road on Monday evening.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a Kansas City Southern train collided with the dump truck around 6:40 p.m.
Deputies said the driver of the dump truck was okay and walking around after the accident.
