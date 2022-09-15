89°
Train collided with semi truck along LA 70 in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - A highway in Ascension Parish was closed for hours Thursday after a crash involving a train and semi truck.
Photos showed the truck on its side at the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road closed around 11 a.m. Thursday.
The highway reopened shortly before 2 p.m. that same afternoon.
The sheriff's office said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.
