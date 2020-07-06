Trailer, heirlooms stolen from flood victims' yard

DENHAM SPRINGS- Kenny and Cindy Spinosa considered themselves somewhat lucky after the flood. Six feet of water flooded their house and ruined almost everything, except for their most cherished possessions, which were kept safe and high on a closet shelf.

Among those items: wedding albums, family photos and videos, and the only reaming memories of their late son, Kenneth, who died in a motorcycle crash in 2001.

"His helmet, that he wore the night that he passed away. We also had some guitars in there," Spinosa said.

After gutting their home, those items were moved into a trailer to eventually be brought to their daughter's home.

But this weekend the couple went out of town for a wedding. When they came back, the trailer was gone. All of the keepsakes and mementos, including the memories of their son were stolen. Spinosa said that it was truly heartbreaking.

The family filed a police report and is offering a $3,000 reward to any information leading to the return of the trailer's contents. Now, all the couple can do is pray for a miracle.

"Please have a heart, and bring just the contents, you can keep the van, trailer, but please bring the contents back to us," says Spinosa.