63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TRAFFIC UPDATE : All lanes opened on I-12 East

1 hour 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 March 01, 2020 9:41 PM March 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

All lanes are now open I-12 East after it was closed due to an accident. There is 2 miles of congestion, 

I-12 East is closed past O`neal (mile marker 8 due to an accident. Congestion has reached O'neal Lane, approaching 2 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 2, 2020

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days