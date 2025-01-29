Traffic stop leads to largest fentanyl seizure in St. Tammany Parish history

SLIDELL - A traffic stop Tuesday led to the largest fentanyl seizure in St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office history.

Detectives assisted with a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 near Slidell after seeing a gold Yukon commit multiple traffic violations.

Further investigation during the stop led to a search of the Yukon, which yielded approximately 16,000, or nearly five pounds of, fentanyl pills. The pills were disguised as oxycodone pills and were being hidden in the vehicle's sunroof area.

The driver of the Yukon, 21-year-old Tawan Anthony, and his passenger, 41-year-old Regginald Henry, were both arrested for a slew of drug charges.

Both men were already on parole until 2026 and 2028 respectively for previous drug charges.

“Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug and it is no secret that it is in our community,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our narcotics detectives are dedicated to identifying and arresting those individuals who are selling it in our community. These arrests resulted in a very large quantity of this deadly drug being taken off the streets and two dealers being placed back behind bars.”