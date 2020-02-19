Traffic stop leads to drug bust, seizure of narcotics with street value of nearly $600k

Photo: Louisiana State Police/Facebook

RAPIDES PARISH - On Tuesday, a traffic stop on Highway 165, near Woodworth resulted in the seizure of a large amount of narcotics and the arrests of three individuals.

Louisiana State Police and deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office say they arrested the driver, 37-year-old Archie Louis Carter, Jr. and his two passengers, 31-year-old Isiah Jones and 33-year-old Anthony Manuel.

Police and deputies searched the vehicle the three were in and found drugs that amounted to a street value of over $600,000.

The illegal items found included:

-heroin/fentanyl (over 3,000 grams)

-cocaine (over 200 grams)

-methamphetamine (over 1,000 grams)

-ecstasy (over 12,000 dosage units)

Carter Jr., Jones, and Manuel were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count each of:

-Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (PWITD CDS) Schedule I (heroin)

-PWITD CDS Schedule II (fentanyl)

-PWITD CDS Schedule II (methamphetamine)

-PWITD CDS Schedule II (cocaine)

-PWITD CDS Schedule I (ecstasy).

Additionally, Carter Jr. was arrested for a warrant through the United States District Court in the Western District of LA for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Elect Mark Wood said regarding the incident, “Drug traffickers do not limit themselves to just one jurisdiction. My department will continue to work closely with all federal, state, and local agencies to tackle the scourge of drug trafficking which is devastating to our communities.”

“I promised the citizens of Rapides Parish that we would fight the war on drugs on every level, by partnering with fellow agencies I believe that we can deal detrimental blows to the illegal drug trade and its effects on our communities.”