Traffic cameras are popping up everywhere. What are they recording?

CENTRAL - A license plate reader recently helped catch the suspected driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Central, and the city is planning to install more of them.

"I guess they are trying to get all the information they can get out of us, but every time we turn around, we're losing. We have no privacy," driver Wayne Savant said.

An Atlanta-based company called Flock Safety has installed many of these plate readers in the area.

"Flock Safety, we're in the business of solving crime," Josh Thomas with the company said. "We work with 2,000 cities, over 1,000 private businesses, HOAs."

Thomas says the company has a track record of helping law enforcement solve crimes.

"We are helping law enforcement get the evidence to solve six- to seven-hundred crimes a day. That's not an exaggeration," Thomas said.

"They're a useful tool for law enforcement," Central Mayor David Barrow said.

The mayor says you should expect to see many more license plate readers in his town.

"The police chief has asked for funding for nine cameras, and that will be discussed at our next city council meeting," Barrow said.

Flock officials say the information the license plate readers gather is not sold, and the data is erased 30 days after being recorded. The company says the readers are not equipped to capture your personal information.

"This is about taking pictures of the back of a car to help police in a criminal investigation. We don't use facial recognition," Thomas said. "We're not identifying people. There's no personal, identifiable information within Flock."

The Central City Council is expected to vote on the plate readers at its meeting on May 24.