TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy traffic on College Drive due to broken railroad crossing arms

BATON ROUGE — If you are out late tonight, plan to avoid College Drive as heavy congestion is building up due to broken railroad crossing arms.

Sources say that around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, the railroad crossing arms at College Drive and Perkins Road went down for a train to pass have yet to come up.

Information on when the arms will be fixed is not yet available.