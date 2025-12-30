39°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy traffic on College Drive due to broken railroad crossing arms
BATON ROUGE — If you are out late tonight, plan to avoid College Drive as heavy congestion is building up due to broken railroad crossing arms.
Sources say that around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, the railroad crossing arms at College Drive and Perkins Road went down for a train to pass have yet to come up.
Trending News
Information on when the arms will be fixed is not yet available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU K9 retires after 11 years of service
-
West Feliciana Office of Homeland Security to send Wireless Emergency Alert test...
-
Special election taking place in February for five open seats in the...
-
State Police announce safety measures, heightened security for New Year's Eve in...
-
Hammond man arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine while on federal probation