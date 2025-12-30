39°
TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy traffic on College Drive due to broken railroad crossing arms

Monday, December 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — If you are out late tonight, plan to avoid College Drive as heavy congestion is building up due to broken railroad crossing arms. 

Sources say that around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, the railroad crossing arms at College Drive and Perkins Road went down for a train to pass have yet to come up. 

Information on when the arms will be fixed is not yet available. 

