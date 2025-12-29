NEW DETAILS: 2 arrested for allegedly dousing man in paint thinner before setting his home on fire

ST. GEORGE — Two people were arrested for allegedly dousing a man they met on a dating app in paint thinner and setting his home on fire, causing him to be intubated at a hospital, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim met 32-year-old Lerico Walker and 29-year-old Dvante Artrelle Dotson on a dating app.

They were at the victim's home on Elm Row Lane the night of December 14th; the next morning, when the victim woke up, he found the suspects accessing his credit card information.

It was then that the two suspects threatened him, before pouring paint thinner on him, an arrest affidavit says. They then allegedly set a couch in the living room on fire and left the home.

According to SGFD, the victim escaped to his garage at the back of the house, where he was rescued by a neighbor. He was later taken to the hospital and intubated for smoke inhalation injuries. His cat died in the fire.

SGFD said firefighters arrived at the home around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 and found heavy flames coming from the front and back of the two-story home.

SGFD said firefighters got the blaze under control within an hour.

“This incident is a tragic example of how intentional fires place not only the intended victim, but entire neighborhoods and first responders at extreme risk,” said Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton. “Thanks to the quick actions of our crews and our mutual-aid partners, this fire was contained before it could claim additional lives. Acts like this will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Walker and Dotson were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to animals.