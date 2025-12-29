Latest Weather Blog
NEW DETAILS: 2 arrested for allegedly dousing man in paint thinner before setting his home on fire
ST. GEORGE — Two people were arrested for allegedly dousing a man they met on a dating app in paint thinner and setting his home on fire, causing him to be intubated at a hospital, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ.
SGFD said firefighters got the blaze under control within an hour.
“This incident is a tragic example of how intentional fires place not only the intended victim, but entire neighborhoods and first responders at extreme risk,” said Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton. “Thanks to the quick actions of our crews and our mutual-aid partners, this fire was contained before it could claim additional lives. Acts like this will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable.”
Walker and Dotson were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to animals.
