TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for rape Thursday

2 hours 3 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, October 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to TPSO.

KENTWOOD - A Kentwood man was arrested for rape Thursday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO said they were tipped off by the Department of Child and Family Services about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile. Detectives learned Marcus Elzie, 34, had taken the victim to an abandoned location in Kentwood and committed the crime.

Elzie was booked Tuesday on one count of second degree rape.



