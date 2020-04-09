Town-wide manhunt ends with suspect's arrest in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - An overnight hunt for an escaped inmate came to an end Thursday.

Police said they caught up with Eric Davis after a search that began Wednesday. Davis was arrested with help from area law enforcement agencies.

Neighboring Livingston Parish sent the sheriff's office helicopter to assist, which caused a stir in the usually quiet town in southern Tangipahoa Parish.

An eyewitness posted video on a local news social media account showing the helicopter circling above part of the town, attempting to communicate with Davis through a loud speaker as he tried to run and hide from law enforcement.

HAPPENING NOW: Helicopter flying low near Jaycee Park with loudspeaker commanding escaped suspect Eric Davis to surrender to Ponchatoula Police. (Source @jessecbrooks) pic.twitter.com/9CQ9Yk3sff — Small Town Stories (@smtownstories) April 9, 2020

Ponchatoula Police, with help from other agencies, are in pursuit of a suspect named Eric Davis who escaped from custody last night. A police helicopter just landed near the Ponchatoula Walmart on Highway 51 moments ago. (Source @jessecbrooks) pic.twitter.com/dIIp4wwGqn — Small Town Stories (@smtownstories) April 9, 2020

Davis was eventually captured and booked with theft, resisting an officer, simple battery, escape, being a convicted felon with a gun, monetary instrument abuse and various drug and warrant charges.

Police did not elaborate on how Davis escaped or where he was being housed when he broke free Wednesday.

