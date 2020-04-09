85°
Town-wide manhunt ends with suspect's arrest in Ponchatoula

1 hour 41 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz
PONCHATOULA - An overnight hunt for an escaped inmate came to an end Thursday.

Police said they caught up with Eric Davis after a search that began Wednesday.  Davis was arrested with help from area law enforcement agencies.

Neighboring Livingston Parish sent the sheriff's office helicopter to assist, which caused a stir in the usually quiet town in southern Tangipahoa Parish.

An eyewitness posted video on a local news social media account showing the helicopter circling above part of the town, attempting to communicate with Davis through a loud speaker as he tried to run and hide from law enforcement.

Davis was eventually captured and booked with theft, resisting an officer, simple battery, escape, being a convicted felon with a gun, monetary instrument abuse and various drug and warrant charges. 

Police did not elaborate on how Davis escaped or where he was being housed when he broke free Wednesday.

