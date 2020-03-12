68°
Tom Hanks tweets update on COVID-19 isolation

Thursday, March 12 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

AUSTRALIA - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson say they're taking their Covid-19 isolation "one day at a time" but remain in good spirits. 

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. They isolated themselves Wednesday. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

