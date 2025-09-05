Toddler killed on Sumrall Drive in accidental shooting; BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE — A toddler is dead after accidentally being shot by a gun on Sumrall Drive on Friday morning.

Baton Rouge Police said the three-year-old boy died after finding an unsecured, loaded handgun that went off.

Officials said the shooting on Sumrall just off Plank Road happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police Chief T.J. Morse said that at least four people have been detained after the fatal shooting, which he said happened as the child was about to leave for school.