Toddler from Port Allen drowns at Margaritaville resort

Photo: Google Maps

BILOXI, Miss. - A 2-year-old from Louisiana drowned in a hotel swimming pool at Biloxi's Margaritaville resort Sunday.

According to WLOX, the child was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. that same day.

No other details on what led to the boy's death were immediately available, but witnesses described the scene at the swimming pool as chaotic and said it had been packed with families all weekend.

Police said the child and his family were from Port Allen and had been staying at the resort.

The death came just a day after another child from the Baton Rouge area went missing in a rip current in Orange Beach.

This is a developing story.