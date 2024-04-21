60°
Latest Weather Blog
Toddler dies after being hit by car along Wyoming Street on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A child died Sunday evening after being hit by a car earlier in the day.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 2-year-old was hit by a car along Wyoming Street just before 3 p.m. The toddler was taken to a hospital where they died Sunday evening.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geismar natives THEBROSFRESH take on Blues Fest
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in...
-
LSU Gymnastics wins first NCAA title in program history with score of...
-
Youth Peace Olympics program bringing positivity to the youth for the 11th...
Sports Video
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season
-
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$