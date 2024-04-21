60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Toddler dies after being hit by car along Wyoming Street on Sunday

1 hour 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, April 21 2024 Apr 21, 2024 April 21, 2024 8:28 PM April 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A child died Sunday evening after being hit by a car earlier in the day. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 2-year-old was hit by a car along Wyoming Street just before 3 p.m. The toddler was taken to a hospital where they died Sunday evening. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days