Latest Weather Blog
Toby Keith and veterans group team up to give wounded Marine new wheelchair
PITTSBURGH, OH - Country singer, Toby Keith had one very important stop to make before his Pittsburgh concert this past Friday, he met retired Marine Corporal Brandon Rumbaugh and presented him with a much-needed gift.
While serving in Afghanistan in 2010, Rumbaugh was carrying a fellow Marine to safety when he stepped on an IED and lost both of his legs.
After years of therapy, Rumbaugh beat the odds and learned to walk again. He now serves as a motivational speaker, hoping to inspire others with his courageous story of endurance.
Toby Keith heard about Rumbuagh's efforts and, determined to make a difference in the Marine's life, teamed up with a veteran's nonprofit group to present Rumbaugh with a $16,000 all-terrain wheelchair.
Rumbaugh says the new wheelchair will allow him to be more active outdoors and play with his six-month-old daughter.
Keith also gifted the veteran with backstage passes and Rumbaugh enjoyed the concert from the side of the stage, even joining Keith on stage during the singer's performance of "American Soldier."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese