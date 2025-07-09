Latest Weather Blog
TIME names former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne among top 100 most influential creators
NEW YORK — TIME named former LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne one of the top 100 most influential creators in the world.
The magazine's first-ever TIME100 Creators list came out Wednesday and included the biggest names in social media and modern entertainment. The new list is meant to recognize "how significantly these individuals are changing the way people inform themselves," according to TIME.
The list is broken down into five categories, the first of which being the "Titans." This category includes massive names like Kai Cenat, Mr. Beast, Charli D'Amelio and LSU's very own Olivia Dunne.
TIME cites her combined following of over 13 million on Instagram and TikTok, and credits her with "setting up the standard on how college athletes can monetize their Name, Image and Likeness" in reference to her deals with major brands like American Eagle, L'Oreal and Vuori.
Dunne was the highest-paid female athlete in college sports, also ranking among the highest-paid athletes regardless of gender.
According to TIME, Dunne plans to continue her influencing career through modeling, acting and YouTube videos.
