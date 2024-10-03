TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' booked for murder of Baton Rouge therapist

BATON ROUGE — A TikTok star identified as a person of interest in the death of a Baton Rouge therapist has been charged with his murder.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told WBRZ on Thursday that Terryon Thomas, 20, now faces charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Deputies detailed the investigation in an arrest warrant released Thursday morning. After a suspicious tarp found discarded on the side of Highway 51 in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday was discovered to be the body of Baton Rouge therapist Nicholas Abraham, Thomas was named as a person of interest in the case when he was found to be driving a car registered to Abraham's name.

Detectives obtained a warrant on Wednesday to search Thomas' Baton Rouge residence on Mancuso Lane. Inside, they found evidence that implied a "violent physical altercation," including a large amount of blood.

The full warrant is available here.

Security footage from outside the apartment complex showed Thomas loading a tarp into Abraham's car. DNA collected from the scene matched Abraham's DNA profile.

On Tuesday, he was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas, where he remains until he is extradited to Baton Rouge for his first court hearing.

Deputies said the relationship between the two men is still under investigation. At the time, there is no evidence to suggest Thomas was one of Abraham's clients.