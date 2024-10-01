'I want to know why:' Family of man dumped alongside Tangipahoa Parish highway looking for answers

BATON ROUGE - The family of a man found dead along a Tangipahoa Parish highway says they still can’t believe it’s real.

The body of William Nicholas 'Nicky' Abraham, a 69-year-old Baton Rouge therapist, was found Sunday morning wrapped in a tarp on Highway 51 between Fluker and the Village of Tangipahoa. Abraham's family hopes to find answers.

Nicholas was the third brother in a line of eight siblings. As two of his brothers reminisced on his life, they couldn’t help but laugh. Nicky spent 14 years as a priest then later changed career paths as a therapist.

"It's almost like every day you got up and you met someone new,” Tommy Abraham said. “It was that kind of family."

The brothers agreed Nicky was full of life and an entertainer. Joseph Abraham says about a month ago the pair got together for a game of rook.

“He was a ham, as a lot of us are, but he was the big ham,” he said.

Abraham spent many weekends as Dr. Nick on WBRZ during 'Weekends with Whitney.'

Sunday the Tangipahoa Sherriff’s Office got the call about a suspicious tarp on the shoulder of the road, which they later identified as Abraham.

Each brother described the call from their sister, who was in tears, and their moments of shock and disbelief.

“I was pretty much in shock,” Joseph Abraham said. “It wasn’t real, and it’s still a complexity of emotions that I’m going through right now.”

"I want to know who did it, and I want to know why,” Tommy Abraham said. “I watch the news every night, and I just sit back there and cringe when I hear someone killed somebody. It's just not the way it's supposed to be. It's just not the way it's supposed to be."

The family has not publicly shared details about funeral or memorial services.