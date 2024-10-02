TikTok creator identified as person of interest in death of Baton Rouge therapist arrested in Texas

DALLAS — The popular TikTok creator who Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies identified as a person of interest in the death of a Baton Rouge therapist on Sunday has been arrested in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ that 20-year-old Terryon Thomas, known on social media as "Mr. Prada," was arrested by Dallas Police on Tuesday night for resisting an officer. Baton Rouge Police said that the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted in Thomas' arrest in Dallas.

He was identified as a person of interest in the death of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham.

On Monday, a Baton Rouge Police officer attempted a traffic stop of a black Lincoln MKZ on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. After the driver did not comply, the driver backed into the police unit and fled the scene, the arrest warrant says.

After interviewing the involved officer, detectives identified Thomas as the driver of the car, which was registered to Abraham, whose body was found along U.S. 51 on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, Abraham's car was spotted at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.

Both the District Attorney's office and Abraham's attorney confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Tuesday that Thomas is not the alleged victim in a 2015 case where Abraham was accused of molesting an 11-year-old. The District Attorney said that his office dropped formal charges on Abraham after careful consideration.

"While there was probable cause for an arrest, my office had to determine if the evidence supported our burden at trial which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. This matter was under review by my office for approximately two years. After considering all available evidence, the best interest of the child and the lack of any inculpatory statements by the arrestee, we declined to institute formal charges," District Attorney Hillar Moore said in a statement.

A funeral service for Abraham is set for at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Thomas' mug shot was also released. It is available below: