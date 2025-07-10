84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TikTok star Mr. Prada, accused of first-degree murder, denied bond

Thursday, July 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four months after his last court appearance, Terryon Thomas, also known as "Mr. Prada" on TikTok, was denied bond Thursday after being accused of murder.

Thomas, who uses the name Mr. Prada on TikTok, was arrested on first-degree murder and related charges in William Nicholas Abraham's death last year.

Abraham was found dead, wrapped in a tarp and dumped alongside U.S. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish on Sept. 29.

When Thomas was first booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, he was charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder because of the victim’s age. Louisiana law allows for first-degree murder charges when victims are under 12 or over 65.

Thursday, a judge denied his request for bail "unless he gets new information for his consideration."

His next court date was set for October.

