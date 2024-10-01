Latest Weather Blog
TikTok star identified as person of interest following death of Baton Rouge therapist
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police officers on Tuesday issued a warrant for a 20-year-old man accused of fleeing police in the car of a 69-year-old therapist whose corpse was found wrapped in a tarp along a Tangipahoa Parish highway.
Terryon Ishmael Thomas is wanted for aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On Monday, a Baton Rouge Police officer attempted a traffic stop of a black Lincoln MKZ on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. After the driver did not comply, the driver backed into the police unit and fled the scene, the arrest warrant says.
After interviewing the involved officer, detectives identified Thomas as the driver of the car, which was registered to therapist William Nicholas Abraham, whose body was found along U.S. 51 on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, Abraham's car was spotted at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
Thomas was listed as a person of interest in the case and pictures of him were shared by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Baton Rouge Police has confirmed that Thomas goes by the name "Mr. Prada" on TikTok.
The entire warrant is available here.
