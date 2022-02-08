Latest Weather Blog
Tigers snap losing skid, beat A&M 76-68 on the road
It was deja vu all over again as the LSU Tigers snapped a three game losing skid against Texas A&M, winning 76-68 over the Aggies in College Station on Tuesday night.
LSU guard Xavier Pinson was inserted back in the starting line-up after dealing with a knee injury for the last three weeks and the Tigers scored the most points in an SEC game since he went down with the injury.
Tari Eason led the Tigers with 25 points and 12 rebounds and three other LSU players scored in double-figures with Brandon Murray posting 14, Darius Days with ten and Pinson with 11 points in his return to the court.
Pinson played 24 minutes in the game, however LSU still struggled with turning the ball over 22 times.
Trending News
LSU will host Mississippi St. on Saturday at the Maravich Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Infrastructure project, Move 2046 set to curve traffic in Baton Rouge
-
Cynthia Perkins' attorney wants high-profile sex crimes trial moved out of Livingston...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Text messages show communication between governor's staffers and prosecutors in Ronald Greene...
-
LSU student competes on Jeopardy Tuesday