Tigers look to get hot in SEC Tournament; face Kentucky Wednesday morning

HOOVER, Ala. - LSU moves into double elimination format Wednesday morning as they take on the three-seeded Kentucky Wildcats at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

RHP Luke Holman (8-3, 2.73 ERA) will be on the bump for the Tigers on just four days of rest. The Wildcats will go with RHP Travis Smith (3-3, 6.06 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and it can be seen on the SEC Network.