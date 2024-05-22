82°
Tigers look to get hot in SEC Tournament; face Kentucky Wednesday morning

49 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2024 May 22, 2024 May 22, 2024 9:22 AM May 22, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

HOOVER, Ala. - LSU moves into double elimination format Wednesday morning as they take on the three-seeded Kentucky Wildcats at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

RHP Luke Holman (8-3, 2.73 ERA) will be on the bump for the Tigers on just four days of rest. The Wildcats will go with RHP Travis Smith (3-3, 6.06 ERA). 

First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and it can be seen on the SEC Network. 

