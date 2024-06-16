78°
Child severely injured after being run over by boat on False River
JARREAU - A child was severely injured Saturday after they were run over by a boat on False River.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. The child was taken from the water to a boat launch in Jarreau, where they were airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the incident. No more information was immediately available.
