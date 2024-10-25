Tigers head to Aggieland for an SEC clash with Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - LSU and Texas A&M are the only two SEC teams still undefeated in conference play, but there will only be one after Saturday night. Both teams are riding a six-game win streak after dropping their respective season-opening games.

The Tigers are coming off a road victory against Arkansas, defeating the Razorbacks 34-10. The Aggies were victorious over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their last SEC matchup.

LSU running back Caden Durham was the star of the offense in the Tigers' win over the Razorbacks, as the freshman rushed for over 100 yards and found the end zone three times. On the defensive side of the ball, it was linebacker Whit Weeks who shined once again. The sophomore finished the contest with nine tackles and a sack on top of an interception.

The Aggies are led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who has accounted for 718 yards passing, three touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. Former Istrouma high school running back, Le’Veon Moss, has tallied 674 yards on the ground for eight touchdowns this year for Texas A&M.

The home team has won the last seven meetings in this series, which includes a 42-30 LSU win last year in Tiger Stadium.

LSU and Texas A&M do battle for the top of the SEC on Saturday night at 6:30 P.M. in Kyle Field. The game will air on WBRZ.

Image credit to LSU Football on X.