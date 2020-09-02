Tiger King star Carole Baskin joins Dancing With the Stars

Tyra Banks has been selected as the new host for Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Photo: GMA/ABC

"Dancing With the Stars" has revealed its celebrity cast for Season 29 just prior to its Sept. 14 airing, and according to "Good Morning America, one of the most talked-about dancers will be "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin.

Other familiar faces competing for the Mirror Ball trophy include "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly, "Desperate Housewives" star Jesse Metcalf, Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis, "The Bachelorette's" Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boy singer AJ McLean, "Cheer" coach Monica Aldama, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, "One Day at a Time" star Justina Machado, "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai, NBA great Charles Oakley, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman, "Selling Sunset" favorite Chrishell Stause and ice skater Johnny Weir.

Baskin is reportedly taking on the show in hopes of setting the record straight after feeling "villainized" by "Tiger King."

Actress, supermodel, and producer Tyra Banks will be taking over hosting duties, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The "America's Next Top Model" creator is the first Black female host in franchise history.

The new season is not without new rules, due to the threat of COVID-19. According to the new rules, all pros must be quarantined apart from one another. The goal of this precaution is to prevent the elimination of two pros and their celebrity partners should one test positive for COVID-19.

The new season kicks off Monday, Sept. 14.