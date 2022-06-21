Tiger fans find great seats and memories at College World Series

Ed Sexton and his older brother George know how to do the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. They get the best seats in the house and then don't miss a game.

George, who's 85 years old, has been sitting in the first row of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Stadium for the last 15 years, and although he's invited his brother for years, Ed decided this was the year that he and his other brother Don would join their eldest sibling.

"George has been trying to get us to come for years, my other brother came six or eight years, and he was killed in a boating accident a couple of years ago. And I told him it didn't matter. It didn't matter who's here, we're going and that's what we did," Ed said from his front row seat watching Texas A&M dispatch Notre Dame on Tuesday.

George grew up in baseball, he's a North Carolina resident who once coached for East Carolina and still runs a youth baseball camp that's been going for 30 years, so he knows a person or two in Omaha.

But this year, with the trio of brothers sporting purple and gold and sitting front and center, everyone knows them.

"We came to Omaha I bought four or five LSU shirts to bring, and then at the last minute, I went and bought this purple LSU shirt, and my daughter said I've got to wear it to every game, the straw hat though is a big deal, keeps the sun off," Sexton said of his recognizable attire.

LSU fans often make the trip to Omaha for the CWS, even if the Tigers aren't in the field, but with their prime location in the stadium the trio has become local celebrities this past week.

"I mean, the experience, it's awesome, I've never been before, I tell you what I'm most impressed with the people that have stopped me with my LSU gear saying that hope the Tigers, they wish the Tigers were here. Everybody in Omaha loves LSU, the fans are great and they're polite. We enjoy having them, we hope to see you all back soon. So I've told them all but we'll be back next year," said Sexton.

Ed actually played baseball for LSU from 1970-72 as an infielder, he's hoping his Tigers make good on his statement in the future, but regardless the three brothers are soaking up this summer in the sun right now.

"I'm so glad that we've done it., we're having a great time, you know George is 85, so he's not going to be there forever, heck I'm 72, so who knows who knows who's gonna go first? But it's just been a great time, being at the ballpark all day."