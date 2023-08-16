Tickfaw man killed after head-on collision in Tangipahoa Parish

TICKFAW - A man was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash that happened when his car crossed the center line of a highway and ran into oncoming traffic.

According to troopers with the Louisiana State Police, 25-year-old Dustin Lucas was driving on Highway 1064 in Tickfaw shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and ran into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming vehicle.

Lucas was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He reportedly died on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt and received moderate injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle was also minorly injured.