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Hammond Police officer taken into custody following investigation into alleged cockfighting
HAMMOND — A Hammond Police officer was taken into custody Wednesday morning after warrants were filed by multiple agencies stemming from alleged cockfighting.
The unnamed police officer was taken into custody by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations. The warrants included charges ranging from misuse of state computer systems to retaliation against a witness.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave by the Hammond Police Department.
WBRZ has asked the Attorney General's Office and the Hammond Police Department for more information.
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