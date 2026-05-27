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Feed the Children and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hold 'Drive-Thru Distribution' event

2 hours 4 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 12:44 PM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — National nonprofit Feed the Children and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank held a Drive-Thru Distribution event on Wednesday morning.

Four hundred local families each received around 70 pounds of shelf-stable food, hygiene essentials and personal care items. 

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The event was held at the Zachary Youth Park at 11 a.m. in partnership with the Popeyes Foundation. 

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